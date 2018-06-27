Pulse.ng logo
Buhari urges Plateau residents to live in peace with one another

Buhari urges Plateau residents to live in peace with one another

The President said this on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders on the current security situation in Plateau.

  • Published:
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of Plateau state to learn to live in peace with one another.

President Muhammadu Buhari

(Twitter/@MBuhari)
President Muhammadu Buhari has urged residents of Plateau state to learn to live in peace with one another.

Buhari also said that he was elected to protect lives and properties that he must do.

The President  said this on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders on the current security situation in Plateau.

It would be recalled that  scores of the people were killed in several communities across four local government areas of the state.

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo was in the state  on Monday where he  assessed the situation and also interacted with stakeholders.

Less that 24 hours,  the President came himself to console the people and interact with them.

“I have contested elected elections to protect lives and properties and that I will do.

“As Commander-in-Chief, I will continue to put pressure on the security chiefs to do what is needed of them,” he assured.

The President appealed to the people of to bury their differences and work together for the peace of the state.

Buhari condemned the killings and charged the leadership at every level to be awake to their responsibility of driving the peace process.

He commiserated with the bereaved urging the leaders to  pass his message of condolence to those who lost their  loved ones.

Gov Simon Lalong thanked the President for coming personally after the visit of the  Vice President where far reaching decisions were reached after exhaustive discussions, attended by key stakeholders.

Lalong outlined steps taken by the government to descalate the crisis with support from the federal government.

He also  thanked the President for considering appeals for the establishment of Police Mobile Unit at Gashish, a flash point, and for the plans to compensate victims of the crises.

He, however, appealed to him to ensure those found to be behind the crises face the full wrath of the law.

“Mr President those who have been arrested and found guilty should be punished.”

Lalong said that all the parties involved in  the killings were guilty as there was no justification for their actions.

ALSO READ: Miyetti Allah says Plateau killings revenge for stealing cows

The governor condemned acts of  annexation of ancestral lands saying that his administration would not allow anybody to take another persons land.

He also condemned cattle rustling and other vices that negate peace building.

The President was accompanied on the visit by the governors of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, and Niger, Sani Bello.

Others, were the ministers of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, Interior, Abdulrahman Danbazzau and Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed.

Also with President was the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadiq Abubakar and the Inspector General of Police,  Ibrahim Idris.

