President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Muslim faithful in the country to ditch large gatherings and socializing as they commence the Ramadan fast on Friday, April 24.

Following the sighting of the moon, the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, announced the commencement of the fast on Thursday.

With Nigeria’s confirmed coronavirus cases rising by the day, the president urged a lowkey month-long fast and the festivity that would follow, just as he did during the just concluded Easter celebrations.

“I congratulate all Muslims as they commence this year’s Ramadan fast which is depicted by self-denial, universal brotherhood, austerity and helping relatives and needy people,” said the president.

“In this Ramadan period, the kind of socializing you are used to now risks spreading the coronavirus,” Buhari cautioned.

He also enjoined Muslims to refrain from Ramadan rituals and traditions like group meals and congregational prayers that have been put on hold by Muslim religious authorities all over the world, as the outbreak forces shutdowns of whole economies.

About Ramadan

Ramadan is the ninth lunar month of the Islamic calendar.

Regarded as sacred by the faithful, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking and sexual activities from dawn to dusk for 29 or 30 days — depending on when a new crescent is slighted.

The sighting of this new moon marks the beginning of another month called Shawwal, and the celebration of Islamic festival, Eid-l-fitr.

The Ramadan ritual is drawn from Qur’an 2:183 which reads as follows: “Oh you who believe! Fasting is prescribed to you as it was prescribed to those before you, that you many learn piety and righteousness."

Most state governors have banned religious worship in mosques and churches in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

At the time of filing this, Nigeria has reported 981 coronavirus cases, with 31 fatalities and 197 recoveries.