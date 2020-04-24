Plateau State has been added to the list of states with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria.

The virus in Nigeria has now spread to 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

On the night of Thursday, April 25, 2020, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 108 new cases in seven states and the FCT.

According to the NCDC, the new cases were recorded in Lagos, Ogun, Gombe, Borno, Akwa-Ibom, Kwara, Plateau and the FCT, Abuja.

In its Thursday report, the agency said 78 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, 14 in Abuja, five in Ogun and four in Gombe.

Three cases were also confirmed in Borno, two in Akwa-Ibom and one case each in Kwara and Plateau state.

This development has increased the number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 582, as the state remains the epicenter of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Nigeria now has a total of 981 confirmed cases with 31 deaths.

Also, 197 patients who have fully recovered from coronavirus have been discharged.