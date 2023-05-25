Buhari says he's proud to hand over transition documents to Tinubu

Buhari made this known as he presented to Tinubu the files which contain three key documents, comprising briefing notes - on each of the nine priority areas covering key sectors.

Tinubu received the documents at the State House Conference Center in Abuja, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, after the outgoing President conferred on him and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, the National Honours of Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON), respectively.

The ceremony, the first in a series of events lined up for the inauguration next Monday, also witnessed the handing over of the baton of service from Buhari to the President-elect, a gesture that indicated that government is a continuum.

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred National Honours on President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and VP-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima today Pulse Nigeria

This marked a historic moment as the process of transition of power in Nigeria is being driven by Executive Order 14 signed by President Buhari.

Buhari signed Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 to avoid a repeat of the 2015 experience, and this has established a legal framework for conducting presidential transitions at the federal level.

Speaking at the event, the President said the Executive Order establishes the Presidential Transition Council chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Ministerial Transition Teams headed by the Permanent Secretaries.

He explained that the primary responsibility of the two ad-hoc bodies was to ensure that every piece of information that would help a new administration get off to a speedy start was made available in a usable format and in a timely manner.

Buhari said, “Today, I am so proud to have handed over to you my Successor, Your Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, three key documents that will guide you as you aim to define a path for your administration.

“It is my earnest desire that you will find these documents useful as this would be the first time in the history of this country that such detailed documentation will be produced for handover to a new administration.

”I strongly encourage you to uphold this legacy and make the experience even better for your successor by the time you are to leave office.