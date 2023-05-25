The sports category has moved to a new website.
Tinubu, Shettima honoured with prestigious national awards

Ima Elijah

Investiture ceremony marks a momentous step towards inauguration day

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred National Honours on President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and VP-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima [Presidency]
President-elect Tinubu was honored with the prestigious Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), while Vice President-elect Shettima received the esteemed Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The investiture ceremony, which took place ahead of the highly anticipated May 29 inauguration, was attended by prominent political figures, dignitaries, and well-wishers from across the country. The event marked a significant milestone in the journey towards a new era of leadership in Nigeria.

The conferment of the GCFR and GCON titles upon President-elect Tinubu and Vice President-elect Shettima respectively symbolises the nation's appreciation for their remarkable achievements and dedication to the service of the Nigerian people.

These awards are reserved for individuals who have displayed exemplary leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the progress and development of Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, President-elect Bola Tinubu expressed his gratitude for the esteemed recognition. He humbly accepted the GCFR award and acknowledged the immense responsibility that comes with it.

Tinubu reiterated his commitment to the nation's welfare and pledged to use his forthcoming presidency to foster unity, prosperity, and peace among Nigerians.

Vice President-elect Kashim Shettima, in his acceptance speech after receiving the GCON award, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the Nigerian people for bestowing such an honor upon him.

Shettima vowed to serve the nation with utmost dedication, emphasising his unwavering commitment to promoting good governance, economic stability, and social welfare for all citizens.

Following the investiture ceremony, President-elect Tinubu and Vice President-elect Shettima were presented with transition documents, marking a crucial step towards the transfer of power and responsibilities. These documents will serve as valuable references for the incoming administration, providing detailed insights into the current state of affairs and highlighting the priorities that lie ahead.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

