Buhari’s govt working hard to ensure peace - Adesina

The Special Adviser to the President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina has said that the government is working hard to ensure peace across Nigeria.

Adesina said this during an interview on African Independent Television (AIT).

“There are different theatres of crisis in the country and you may look at each theatre with its peculiarities. In the Middle Belt, it has its own peculiarities and what is the peculiarity- farmers-Herders conflict. What has the government done?

“It has sent in security agencies starting with the police, later troops, later different operations by the military,” he said.

Killing not targeted at Christians

Adesina also said that the killings in various parts of the country is not targeted at Christians.

He said “Hundreds have been killed in Zamfara, are they Christians? People have been killed in Birnin Gwari, are they Christians?

“What is happening is criminality, pure and simple, and it must be brought to an end. Government has a big role to play in this but the people themselves have a role to play.”

Establishment of ranches

The presidential spokesman also wondered some people are kicking against the Federal Government’s plan to e stablish ranches.

Adesina also alleged that some people do not want the clashes to come to an end. “Some people are saying don’t use government money to build ranches. If truly they don’t have lands, that is fine, but remember that Kogi State offered 15,000 hectares of land for cattle colony and in the midst of that offer vicious attacks were unleashed.

“In Plateau State, where we had the recent orgy of killings, the government has offered land for ranches and I tell you that some people are interested in this thing not being resolved.

“The National Economic Council that recommended ranching didn’t just legislate it, there were recommendations.

“So, if your state genuinely does not have land for ranching, it is understandable; not every state will have land for ranches. But where you have land and you can do something, please do for peace.

“What will the land be used for if those who own it are dead at the end of the day?”