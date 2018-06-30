Pulse.ng logo
Fulani herdsmen reportedly sue Plateau govt for N4b

Plateau Killings There will be no peace until you give us land - Fulani herdsmen

This was made known by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore’s Secretary- General , Saleh Al-Hassan.

  • Published:
The group known as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said that there will be no peace in Nigeria until Fulani herdsmen are given a share of the land and resources in the country.

This was made known by the group’s Secretary- General , Saleh Al-Hassan.

“If you have injustice in the land, you can only end up with negativity. There is nowhere you will find citizens being denied their economic rights and then you expect that there will be peace in that kind of place. What we are saying is give us a share of the land resources in this country,” he said.

Herdsmen drag Plateau govt to court

According to Daily Post, Al-Hassan revealed that his group has dragged the Plateau state government to the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) court.

He also said that they are seeking N4b as damages from the state government.

Al-Hassan said that the group took the decision because nobody has been brought to book in connection with the recent killings, adding that the herdsmen were the victims.

ALSO READ: US Congressman asks Buhari to speak up against Fulani herdsmen

“No Berom man should begin to raise any moral justification. They are the ones that don’t want peace,” he added.

The elites have failed us

The Miyetti Allah representative also took a swipe at Fulani lawmakers, saying they are afraid of speaking the truth.

“Our elite have failed to protect us. Our National Assembly members that are of Fulani background are just there collecting money.

“They can’t protect their people. They don’ t want to come out to say the truth,” he said.

This is coming days after the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) claimed that the killings that took place in Plateau state is in retaliation to the alleged stealing of their cows by Berom youths.

