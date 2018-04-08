news

Miraculously, a 10-year-old has reportedly survived a gruesome attack by Fulani herdsmen on her community, at Mbanev, Imbesev, Yaav ward of Turan in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State.

Indeed, Wuese Yaku is lucky to be alive after she and her two elder brothers were battered and hacked with cutlasses by the notorious nomads who have been terrorising the country in the last two years.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media at Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Apiah Ephraims, disclosed that the herdsmen hacked the siblings with machetes and threw them into a well, leaving them for dead.

LIB reports that the young girl survived the gruesome attack, and with deep cuts on the neck and hands, managed to crawl out of the well.

The embattled child was discovered by residents while she struggled to find her way back home.

She is currently recuperating in a local hospital.

Sadly, her brothers, Saater Yaku and Vershima Teryima died and as of the time of this report, were yet to be recovered from the well.

The report also read in part, "She was matcheted severely on the neck as well as hand and equally thrown in a well with her two elder brothers, Saater Yaku and Vershima Teryima.

"This little girl was covered by the blood of Jesus Christ as she did not die in the well but managed to crawl out with the battered injuries inflicted on her by the sword of the dreaded Fulani militia.

"As she searched for her way home, she encountered some Tiv locals who rushed her to the hospital in Jato Aka in the poll of her blood.

"This lucky Miss Wuese Yaku is recuperating in a local hospital in Jato Aka amidst severe pains.

"She would have been better at a bigger medical facility but for poverty.

"Up to this moment, the corpses of his two brothers, Saater and Vershima are yet to be recovered just as that of one Zungwenen Ungwaga Orhungur who was killed same day by the militia.

"Zungwenen Ungwaga Orhungur is a younger brother to Comrade Joe Shimaor, Honourable Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Benue state.

"Am making this post to attract the attention of public-spirited individuals and cooperate bodies to come to the aid of little Miss Wuese Yaku whose parents are relatively poor and in psychological trauma to help facilitate her medical bills having cheated death in the hands of dreaded and merciless Fulani militia."

May the souls of the departed rest in peace.

Man who survived Fulani herdsmen attack in Benue has cause to thank God

But for the grace of God, a young man who travelled to his hometown in Benue State, Ochigbo Job, would have been dead by now after suspected Fulani herdsmen stormed his Orokam community in Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of the state and wrecked havoc on the people .

According to Job who works with an airline in Lagos State, the herdsmen who wielded guns, machetes and other dangerous weapons, took his people by surprise and shot sporadically, stabbing people and chasing them out of the community before setting their houses, food stuff and livestock on fire.

Job whose brothers and other close relatives were also attacked, survived but with a lifelong scar on his face, took to Facebook to thank God for surviving the attack with the following words:

"Glory be to God! One year after Fulani herdsmen wanted to kill us in Orokam Benue state. God Almighty saved me, my brother and his friend. Join me in thanking God."