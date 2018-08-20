Buhari resumes as President, meets security chiefs

The president has resumed after being away for 10 working days.
The president's first official act on resumption was to meet with the nation's security chiefs in his office at the Presidential Villa on Monday, August 20, 2018.
Minister Of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, were also present at the meeting.
The president had also met with security chiefs and other heads of security agencies on Thursday, August 2, just a day before he left for London for his vacation.
He returned to the country on Saturday, August 18, and immediately vowed to jail more of those who put Nigeria in its present economic situation.