Buhari resumes as President, meets security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has resumed his executive duties after a 10-day leave away in London during which time Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, wielded executive power in his absence.

The president's first official act on resumption was to meet with the nation's security chiefs in his office at the Presidential Villa on Monday, August 20, 2018.

Minister Of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, were also present at the meeting.

The president had also met with security chiefs and other heads of security agencies on Thursday, August 2, just a day before he left for London for his vacation.