Buhari meets service chiefs, governors, jets to Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari held a closed-door meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, August 2, 2018.

The president's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, disclosed that the service chiefs gave the president security briefings with other heads of security agencies also present.

Shortly after the meeting, the president also met with Jigawa State governor, Muhammad Badaru, and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu.

Ahmad also disclosed that the president left Abuja for Bauchi State on a one-day visit, just a day before he leaves the country for a 10-day vacation in London.

Buhari's London vacation

The president's special adviser on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, announced on Wednesday, August 1, that the president will leave for a 10-day vacation in London on Friday, August 3, and vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will assume his executive role as Acting President.

The last time the president was in London was on a medical trip on May 8, 2018, to meet with his doctor before he returned three days later.

In 2017, President Buhari spent a combined 154 days in London on two separate medical visits to treat an undisclosed illness, prompting concerns about how fit he is for duty.