Buhari meets Wike, other South-South governors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with four governors from the South-South geo-political zone at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governors, who met with Buhari are Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta and Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom.

NAN learnt that the meeting, which was held behind closed doors, might have discussed the Supreme Court verdict on the oil-bearing states of the Niger Delta on Oct. 24.

It will be recalled that Rivers, Bayelsa and Akwa Ibom states had approached the Supreme Court for the interpretation of Section 16(1) of the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act in suit number SC964/2016 filed on their behalf by their lead Counsel, Mr Lucius Nwosu.

The section mandated the Federal Government to adjust the shares of the revenue accruable to the federation whenever the price of crude oil exceeded 20 dollars per barrel.