The President mourned Flight Lieutenant Perowei Jacob (Pilot in Command), Flight Lieutenant Kaltho Paul Kilyofas (Co-Pilot), Sergeant Auwal Ibrahim (Flight Technician), Lance Corporal Adamu Nura (Gunner), and Aircraftman Meshack Ishmael (Gunner), who died in the mishap.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also commiserated with the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

He lamented that it was sad that the fine officers and men lost their lives in the bid to guarantee the safety and protection of their countrymen.

The president said the sad event would not dampen the morale of troops fighting insurgency in the North-east.

He said rather, the unfortunate development would bolster their resolve to completely eliminate all evildoers within the shortest time possible.

Buhari also condoled with the families and relations of the dead, noting that the dead officers and men were heroes who paid the supreme price for peace to reign in the country.