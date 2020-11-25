As Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff clocks 76 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, the president celebrated him with glowing tributes.

In a statement by Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Buhari described Gambari as one of the most brilliant public officials.

The president further described Gambari as “a remarkable public servant who has put his vast experience and knowledge to the service of the world.”

The statement reads, “It’s impossible to interact with Gambari without being impressed by his erudition and colossal experience in his chosen career.

“Having worked with Prof. Gambari during my time as a military Head of State, I am proud to testify that he is one of the most brilliant, dedicated, patient, and humble public officials I have ever met.

“Gambari’s passion for service and patriotism is enviable and worthy of emulation by Nigerians who are seeking to excel in their chosen careers.

“Let me also put it on record that Gambari is not your typical textbook idealist. He is down to earth in his approach to issues and he is a team player, which are necessary ingredients for anyone seeking to succeed.

“As you clock 76 on earth, may Allah grant you better health and longer life in order to serve Nigeria and humanity evermore. Your life is worth celebrating because you passionately love your country. I am proud of you and your accomplishments; don’t rest on your oars.”

President Buhari appointed Gambari as his Chief of Staff in May 2020, following the death of the former Chief of Staff, the late Abba Kyari, who died from coronavirus-related complications in April 2020.