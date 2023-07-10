ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

Samson Toromade

The president stepped back into the country on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked for a quiet retirement, but visitors won't stop calling at his Daura home [Presidency]
Former president, Muhammadu Buhari, has asked for a quiet retirement, but visitors won't stop calling at his Daura home [Presidency]

Recommended articles

The 80-year-old left office and handed over to Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, after eight successive years in office as president.

But he relocated to London in late June due to what his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described as the unending visits to his private residence. He said the president moved to a more distant place so he could get some much-needed rest after his time in office.

However, Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced on Twitter, on Monday, July 10, that the president stepped back into the country on Sunday, July 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

What pushed him to travel was waiting for him at home as Ahmad posted a video of the Emir of Daura and his council members visiting the former president at his residence on Monday.

The former president has said numerous times that he'd like to enjoy his retirement out of the spotlight and not be seen as a distraction to Tinubu's administration.

Shehu denied reports in June that Buhari asked the new president not to prosecute people who worked with him during his time in office.

Tinubu has already ordered the suspension of two high-profile officials of the Buhari administration in his first month in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for weeks.

The Tinubu administration accused them both of corruption but is yet to charge them to court.

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade Samson Toromade is the Editor-in-Chief of Pulse Nigeria. Contact: samson.toromade@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

'Protect yourselves' - FG warns Nigerians everyone is at risk of diphtheria

'Protect yourselves' - FG warns Nigerians everyone is at risk of diphtheria

Gunmen kill 8-month-old baby, 7 villagers in new wave of violence in Plateau

Gunmen kill 8-month-old baby, 7 villagers in new wave of violence in Plateau

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Nasarawa NMA suspends strike, gives govt 2 weeks ultimatum

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Forum urges Tinubu, governors to appoint more youths, women

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Ondo Assembly receives Akeredolu’s letter for extension of medical leave

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

Tinubu pledges to end military coups in West Africa

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

'Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman raises hope for greater security, sub-regional integration' – Professor

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Kebbi Gov. sacks aide for posting indecent content on Whatsapp status

Pulse Sports

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Yakubu Aiyegbeni: Nigerians call for arrest of Super Eagles legend 13 years after World Cup miss

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Israel Adesanya: 'If you ain’t my brother, you ain’t African' Nigerian UFC Champion roars at Dricus Du Plessis

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Super Falcons' Oshoala to battle Real Madrid duo and Man United's Rashford for Ballon d'Or award

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Ex-Real Madrid star Bale reveals how Ronaldo’s influence convinced him to join Los Blancos

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

Transfer News Live: De Gea leaves Man United after 12 years, PSG announce new signing

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB