Buhari back in Nigeria after running to London for peace of mind

The 80-year-old left office and handed over to Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, after eight successive years in office as president.

But he relocated to London in late June due to what his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, described as the unending visits to his private residence. He said the president moved to a more distant place so he could get some much-needed rest after his time in office.

However, Buhari's former aide, Bashir Ahmad, announced on Twitter, on Monday, July 10, that the president stepped back into the country on Sunday, July 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

What pushed him to travel was waiting for him at home as Ahmad posted a video of the Emir of Daura and his council members visiting the former president at his residence on Monday.

The former president has said numerous times that he'd like to enjoy his retirement out of the spotlight and not be seen as a distraction to Tinubu's administration.

Shehu denied reports in June that Buhari asked the new president not to prosecute people who worked with him during his time in office.

Tinubu has already ordered the suspension of two high-profile officials of the Buhari administration in his first month in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Godwin Emefiele, and chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, have been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) for weeks.