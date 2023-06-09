BREAKING: President Tinubu has suspended Emefiele

The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Willie Bassey announced the development in a statement on Friday, June 9, 2023.

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect,

“This is sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.

