President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, the late Prime Minister, on the loss of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, Balewa’s last surviving wife, who died on Sunday.

The President’s condolence message is communicated through a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

In the message sent through the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, President Buhari said: “It was with the deepest sense of sorrow that I have learnt of the tragic demise of Hajiya Jummai Tafawa Balewa.

“In her sad demise, Nigeria has lost an outstanding political figure, who was passionately committed to the cause of the family and the legacies of her late husband.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to members of the bereaved family, the government and people of Bauchi State and the entire people of our dear country.

May Allah repose her soul.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has directed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to make an aircraft from the Presidential fleet available for the evacuation of the remains of the deceased from Lagos, where she died in a private hospital, to Bauchi.

The remains of the late prime minister’s wife, who died at the age of 85, will be committed to mother earth in Bauchi on Monday.