President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to take over from Ibrahim Idris as the nation's new Inspector-General of Police.

Idris clocked the retirement age of 60 on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, and will now proceed to retire from service after nearly three years as the top Police chief.

President Buhari decorated Adamu as the new IGP at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday after a meeting with him and Idris.

Details later.