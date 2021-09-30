Borno Governor Zulum thinks Nigeria is 'not mature' enough for state police

There have been repeated demands for the country's federal police structure to be decentralised, especially with the recent escalation of insecurity all over the country.

But Zulum said during a lecture in Plateau State on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 that state police would worsen Nigeria's challenges.

He expressed concerns that state governors might weaponise their control of the police to commit atrocities, including ethnic genocide.

"Nigeria is not mature for state police. Some state governors can use it to wipe away other tribes apart from their tribes.

"So, we have to be very careful. If half of the power given to the Nigeria army, police and others are given to state police, Nigeria will be in problem," he said.

Contrary to Zulum's position, a lot of governors are confident that state police would significantly contribute to containing insecurity in Nigeria.

A failure of governors to have control over security agencies in their areas have led to the creation of regional security outfits all over the country.