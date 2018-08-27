Leah Sharibu: We are analysing the audio message – Presidency

news

The Presidency has issued a statement saying that the security service is analyzing the audio message from Leah Sharibu.

Miss Sharibu was kidnapped by Boko Haram alongside other girls from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe state.

The girls were later released by the terror group following several negotiations and Sharibu was held back.

According to reports, the girl was not released because she refused to denounce Christianity.

Leah Sharibu begs Buhari

Leah Sharibu, in an audio message released by The Cable, called on President Buhari to save her.

The report quotes that she said "I am Leah Sharibu, the girl that was abducted in GGSS Dapchi. I am calling on the government and people of goodwill to intervene to get me out of my current situation.

"I also plead to the members of the public to help my mother, my father, my younger brother and relatives. Kindly help me out of my predicament. I am begging you to treat me with compassion, I am calling on the government, particularly, the president to pity me and get me out of this serious situation. Thank you.”

We are on it

In a statement issued on Twitter, the President’s spokesman, Garba Shehu said “We are aware of the audio in circulation concerning the unfortunate situation of our daughter, Leah Sharibu. In dealing with terrorists, nothing is too trivial.

“The secret service is analyzing the voice. Our reaction will follow the outcome of the investigation. For President Buhari, nothing will be spared in bringing all our girls home. He will not rest until all of them are freed.”

