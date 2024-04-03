In a statement released on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Binance emphasized that Gambaryan, an American citizen, serves solely as a law enforcement officer and lacks decision-making authority within the organization.

The clarification comes in the wake of Gambaryan’s arrest in February, along with his colleague Nadeem Anjarwalla, on suspicion of money laundering activities in Nigeria.

The charges against Binance Holdings Limited, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla amount to $35,400,000 in money laundering, as revealed by the Federal High Court in Abuja last Thursday.

While Gambaryan remains in custody, Anjarwalla managed to evade capture and flee the country.

Addressing Gambaryan’s role within the company, Binance said his role in the company is primarily to address compliance issues.

The statement reads in part, “Tigran is a strict law enforcement professional and is not part of Binance management. While he has left the official service of the U.S. government, he has remained fully committed to the role of law enforcement officer ever since, operating as a global advocate for good governance and transparent regulatory financial practices.

“Binance respectfully requests that Tigran Gambaryan, who has no decision-making power in the company, is not held responsible while current discussions are ongoing between Binance and Nigerian government officials.”

Binance highlighted Gambaryan’s contributions to global law enforcement efforts, citing assistance in freezing and seizing assets worth over $2.2 billion, including collaborations with U.S. agencies like the FBI, DOJ, and DEA.

Additionally, the statement noted Gambaryan’s efforts in providing training sessions for Nigerian law enforcement officials on the role of exchanges in the digital asset ecosystem.

Despite Gambaryan’s detainment and pending legal proceedings, Binance urged that he not be held accountable, stressing ongoing discussions between the company and Nigerian government officials.

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to charge Binance Holdings Limited, Gambaryan, and Anjarwalla to court.