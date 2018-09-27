Strike: Bauchi NLC expresses satisfaction over compliance level

news

Leadership of the organised labour in Bauchi state has expressesed satisfaction over the compliance level of workers to the ongoing warning strike by labour on minimum wage.

The chairman of the council, Mr Hashim Gital, who went round government owned offices, to ensure workers’ compliance with the strike directive, said ” we are happy with the level of compliance.

He said that the council had earlier set up teams to ensure adequate sensitisation and monitoring of the strike for complete compliance by both private and public offices in the state.

Gital, however, said that media organisations were granted permission to carry out skeletal services, to be able to inform the general public of happenings during the period of strike.

Gital noted that though the compliance level was encouraging, he said, labour would not hesitate to mobilise traders and market women to join workers in show of solidarity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the labour monitoring teams visited the Federal Inland Revenue Service office, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi state secretariat, primary and secondary schools as well as some media organisations.

The organised labour began its strike midnight, Wednesday, following the delay by Federal Government in concluding negotiation on a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers.