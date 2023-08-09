ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman expressed that no civil servants in the state will be victimised for nothing and the commission will not fold its hands while bad eggs sabotage the service.

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]
Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement by the Information Officer, BSCSC, Mr Saleh Umar in Bauchi on Tuesday. The commission alleged that Garba’s action violated the Public Service Rule (PSR) 0327(XI) which deals with the issues of financial embezzlement.

“The commission approved the termination during a sitting of the 17th plenary session held on Aug, 1.

“A disciplinary committee of the State Pension Board found Garba guilty of swapping the account number of one Audu Mohammed, now deceased, with his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This facilitated the change of pay point after the relatives of the deceased reported his death.

“Thereafter, he received illegal pension for 55 months of 54,871 for four years and seven months which amounted to over 3 million.

”This amount will be recovered from Garba’s benefits,” he said.

He further explained that the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Usman has called on workers in the state to be God-fearing in the discharge of their duties. He said the Public Service Rule (PSR) must be observed and adhered to as a guide.

The chairman assured the civil servants in the state that no worker will be victimised for nothing and the commission will not fold its hands while bad eggs sabotage the service.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

US suspends over $100 million aid to Niger amid coup d'etat

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Expert urges FG to provide critical infrastructure for industries

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Sultan, Kukah seek community involvement in tackling security challenges

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Fire guts warehouse in 3-storey building in Onitsha

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Coalition of CSOs urges Gen. Musa to ignore distracting viral video

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Blinken warns against Russia's Wagner group exploiting instability in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

Group drags ECOWAS to court over proposed military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

What the Nigerian Constitution says about possible military intervention in Niger

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others. [infoguidenigeria]

Canada opens door for carpenters, plumbers, welders from Nigeria, others

NLC nationwide protest [BBC]

NLC demands ₦200,000 as national minimum wage, threaten nationwide strike

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Tinubu seeks Senate support to release military for Niger intervention

President Bola Tinubu at the AU meeting in Kenya. [Presidency]

8 reasons the world still underrates Nigeria