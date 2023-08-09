Bauchi Govt sacks senior civil servant over alleged ₦3m salary scam

This is contained in a statement by the Information Officer, BSCSC, Mr Saleh Umar in Bauchi on Tuesday. The commission alleged that Garba’s action violated the Public Service Rule (PSR) 0327(XI) which deals with the issues of financial embezzlement.

“The commission approved the termination during a sitting of the 17th plenary session held on Aug, 1.

“A disciplinary committee of the State Pension Board found Garba guilty of swapping the account number of one Audu Mohammed, now deceased, with his own.

“This facilitated the change of pay point after the relatives of the deceased reported his death.

“Thereafter, he received illegal pension for 55 months of ₦54,871 for four years and seven months which amounted to over ₦3 million.

”This amount will be recovered from Garba’s benefits,” he said.

He further explained that the chairman of the commission, Alhaji Abubakar Usman has called on workers in the state to be God-fearing in the discharge of their duties. He said the Public Service Rule (PSR) must be observed and adhered to as a guide.