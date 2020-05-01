Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state is recommending the drugs chloroquine and Zithromax for the treatment of coronavirus patients in his state because he can attest to their efficacy.

Mohammed disclosed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24 and recovered from the virus on April 9.

In his latest COVID-19 update to the state, the Bauchi governor announced that he is taking responsibility for any consequences of approving the drugs.

“Our medical team is using their own ingenuity to use chloroquine and Zithromax to treat the patients, even though in some places, they said it is against the protocol,” Mohammed said.

“As the governor, I’m taking responsibility for that because I don’t want anyone to die.

Bala A. Mohammed, Governor of Bauchi statesays chloroquine saved me [Twitter/@SenBalaMohammed]

Addressing health officials directly, Mohammed said, “I have given you the directive that you must use something that I have used to get well, just as you have used for all other cases that got well.

“Rather than saying that something is harmful, we should not follow what the white people are saying by not taking anything and die.

“We are used to taking chloroquine in Nigeria. We are going to use them. We have taken responsibility and I have taken responsibility.

“Zithromax and chloroquine are not harmful to our body, our physiological system has adapted to it. If you are having a fever you take chloroquine.”

Mohammed added that Bauchi is yet to record a COVID-19 death because of the drugs.

“Nobody is affected with any serious distress in Bauchi. The confirmed 18 cases of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 has unfortunately raised Bauchi cases to 29. Of this figure, six have been discharged and 23 are on admission with mild cases and no deaths,” he said.

The use of chloroquine to treat coronavirus gained notoriety worldwide after U.S President Donald Trump began touting it as panacea for the virus in March, even though medical experts have warned that it could lead to harmful side effects like heart contractions; and that clinical trials on the old school, anti-malarial medication are still ongoing.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has also preached caution in the use of chloroquine to treat coronavirus.