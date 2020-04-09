Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has recovered from coronavirus.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the state government had announced that the governor tested positive for coronavirus.

Sixteen days after, Mohammed announced his recovery from the infection on Twitter.

The governor on Thursday, April 9, 2020, said his second test for coronavirus returned negative.

He tweeted, “Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation. Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah — the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful. #GreaterBauchi.”

My gratitude also goes to our religious leaders within and outside the state for their constant prayers, also our meticulous Bauchi #COVIDー19 team and the @NCDCgov

Mohammed is the first state governor to contract coronavirus followed by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Governor Mohammed was said to have contracted the virus from Mohammed Abubakar, the son of former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, who was the first confirmed case in Abuja.

The two were reported to have met inside an Abuja-bound airplane in Lagos and shook hands.