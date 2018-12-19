The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killing of the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Alex Badeh.

According to Daily Post, the PDP presidential candidate also blamed his death on the level of insecurity in the nation.

Badeh was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen on Tuesday, December 18, 2018 on his way back from his farm.

The former Vice-President also called on Buhari to honour Badeh by ensuring free and fair elections in 2019.

Atiku said “We cannot continue to pretend that all is well with the security system in our country, where armed robbers seem to be having a field day.

“It is, therefore, time to look at credible options, especially electing a more prepared candidate who will ensure that policemen and women are well equipped and motivated. Fortunately, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had shown what can be achieved when the police are provided with adequate resources and are well motivated.

“It is no longer news that during the 16 years when the PDP was in power, the nation boasted of the better motivated, best equipped and best-mobilized policemen in the country.

“We are shocked and saddened by the circumstances of the death Mr Badeh, an air chief marshal, whom was a fine officer, among the best of his time, one who never lost touch with officers and men despite holding several top positions in the nation’s military establishment.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan also described Badeh’s death as a national loss.