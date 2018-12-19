President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security agencies to find the killers of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh (rtd).

The 61-year-old was shot dead along the Abuja-Keffi road while he was returning from his farm on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. The gunmen ambushed his car and killed him.

While reacting to the news on Wednesday, December 19, President Buhari said Badeh's killing as "very sad and unfortunate".

According to a statement by the president's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, he regrets that the former military officer fell victim to such a violent attack after attaining professional fulfillment in his over three decades military career which he ended as a four-star general.

"The President commiserates with the family of the late four-star general, his friends and professional colleagues in the military, and the people and government of Adamawa State," the statement read.

Buhari directed security agencies to make the perpetrators of the act face the full force of the law, while ensuring greater security and safety for all users of the country’s roads.