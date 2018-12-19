The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the death of the former Chief of Defence staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh has exposed the level of insecurity under President Buhari’s government.

According to a statement issued by the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Badeh died on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

The former Chief of Defence staff was reportedly killed by unknown gunmen.

National loss

According to Vanguard, the PDP described Badeh’s death as a national loss.

A statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan reads: “The PDP therefore demands a wide-ranging investigation into the killing to unravel those behind the dastardly act as well as the motive behind their action.

“The party recalls the killing of former Chief of Army Administration, Major General Idris Alkali, in Plateau state as well as the horrific murder of over 100 of our gallant soldiers in Melete, Borno state, by insurgents and stated that President Buhari has failed woefully as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“PDP insists that our nation is drifting and gradually assuming the status of a failed state and urges President Buhari to spend the few months left of his administration to provide a leadership that will secure respect for our territorial integrity and the lives of our people. Our party notes further that the failure of President Buhari is whittling the confidence of the citizens in our nationhood.

“The PDP describes ACM Badeh as a fine and patriotic officer, who made various sacrifices towards the security, unity and stability of the nation, particularly as the Chief of Defence Staff, adding that his killing is a monumental loss to the nation.

“The party condoles the Badeh family, the Government and people of Adamawa state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss, while urging our security forces to immediately swing into action and leave no stones unturned until the killers are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, President Buhari has ordered security agencies to fish out the killers of the former Chief of Defence Staff.