The Nigeria Air Force has announced the death of former Chief of Defence staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh.

According to a statement issued on Twitter by the spokesman of the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, Badeh died on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Daramola said that he was attacked by unlnown gunmen while returning from his farm, along Abuja-Keffi Road.

The statement reads: “It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.

“On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest.”

The former Chief of Defence staff was born on January 10, 1957.

Alex Badeh was accused of diverting funds meant for the purchase of arms to for soldiers to fight Boko Haram for his personal use.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) recently re-arraigned Badeh on a 14-count money laundering charge, according to Daily Trust.

Air Chief Marshal Alex Badeh was the 15th Chief of Defence Staff of the Nigerian Armed Forces.