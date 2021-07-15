Army launches manhunt for soldier accused of killing his lover

Nwachukwu said there was no place for such barbaric act in the army, adding that the Nigerian army had commiserated with the family of the deceased.

According to him, Nigeria army is an institution that is accountable to the people and would ensure the justice is served.

”The NA has taken the allegation seriously and joint investigation has commenced, while effort to profile and ascertain the true identity of the suspect is ongoing.

“The NA being a professional and disciplined organisation will continue to uphold and respect the Fundamental Human Rights of citizens as enshrined in the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” said the statement.

Nwachukwu said members of the public should be rest assured that details of the investigation would be made public.