news

Youth members of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has reacted to the appointment of the new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

Bichi’s appointment was announced on Thursday, September 13, 2018 by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu.

According to the youth group, Buhari reserves the right to appoint anybody he can trust.

Daily Post reports that the President of the forum, Yerima Shettima said “The appointment is at the discretion of the President. It is his right to appoint anyone in that capacity and it has to do with secret and you can’t give your secrets to someone you doubt, especially with the way politics is these days.

“To me, I see no issue there even though we are aware of the fact that Seiyifa was to retire any moment from now, but that not withstanding, if you can give somebody who is retired the appointment what about this one that is still in the service?

“However, maybe the President has no confidence in Sieyifa and I hope he gave the appointment in the interest of the country and on personal grounds.

“Loyalty to Nigeria must be hundred percent. Interest of the country must come first before any political appointment otherwise he will be remembered for his actions.

“Well, for me every Commander-in-Chief will always look at people that are loyal to him and will always be on his side whenever this is any problem.

“Some of us feel that the Buhari government is running like a syndicate that only favours a few individuals and I think government should be all inclusive. Sectionally, I will say no because the North has seen the worst in terms of suffering.

ALSO READ: New DSS DG seeks stronger ties among staff

“In area of education and everything we are the most suffered region, so he is not sectional. Some of us in the North are crying because we have been shortchanged.

“The Buhari government is in the hands of a few individuals and everything fails in that light.

“So, when you say sectional is like it is strictly a Northern affair but we are also not feeling any impact here.”

FG defends DSS DG’s appointment

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in his defence of Bichi’s appointment, said President Buhari is not lopsided in the totality of appointments made into public offices.

Mohammed also said that the President cannot be judged only on isolated case of security sector.