Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DG of DSS

news

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS. And he is Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The news of the appointment of the new DSS boss was announced by the President Buhari's spokesperson, Shehu Garba on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

In a statement by Garba, the appointment of Bichi is expected to take off on Friday, September 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Presidency might recall sacked DSS boss, Daura – Report

Buhari's spokesman further noted that the newly appointed DSS boss is a core secret service operative with vast trainings.

Bichi's appointment is coming over one month after Mathew Seiyefa was appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency after DSS former DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives.

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo sacked Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

Read the full statement on appointment of DSS' new DG

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved with effect from the 14th of September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

"The appointee is a core Secret Service operative.

"He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

ALSO READ: 4 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura

"The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

"Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

"The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

"In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

"He was at various times the Dir., Nat'l Assembly Liaison, (Nat'l War College), Dir. at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection & Directorate of Administration and Finance."

Osinbajo sacks DSS boss

Following the invasion of the National Assembly, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo vowed to deal with everyone involved in the incident.

Osinbajo also sacked the DSS DG, Lawal Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.