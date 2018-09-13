Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DG of DSS

DSS Buhari appoints Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new DG

Buhari has appointed a new Director General for the DSS one month after Matthew Seiyefa took over the job after Lawal Daura's sack.

  • Published:
Buhari promises to use recovered loots judiciously play Buhari has appointed a new Director General for the DSS one month after Matthew Seiyefa. (Punch)

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed a new Director-General of the Department of State Service, DSS. And he is Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

The news of the appointment of the new DSS boss was announced by the President Buhari's spokesperson, Shehu Garba on Thursday, September 13, 2018.

In a statement by Garba, the appointment of Bichi is expected to take off on Friday, September 14, 2018.

ALSO READ: Presidency might recall sacked DSS boss, Daura – Report

Buhari's spokesman further noted that the newly appointed DSS boss is a core secret service operative with vast trainings.

Bichi's appointment is coming over one month after Mathew Seiyefa was appointed as the new Director-General of the DSS on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

6 things you should know about the new DSS boss, Seiyefa play Matthew Seiyefa (ThisDay)

 

Seiyefa’s appointment was confirmed by the Presidency after DSS former DG, Lawal Daura was sacked following the invasion of the National Assembly by DSS operatives.

The acting President, Yemi Osinbajo sacked Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

Read the full statement on appointment of DSS' new DG

"President Muhammadu Buhari has approved with effect from the 14th of September, the appointment of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as new Director-General of the Department of State Service.

"The appointee is a core Secret Service operative.

"He attended Danbatta Secondary School, the Kano State College of Advanced Studies and the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

ALSO READ: 4 things to know about sacked DSS DG, Lawal Daura

"The new Director-General began his career in the security division of the Cabinet Office in Kano, from where he joined the defunct Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), the precursor of the present DSS.

"Mr. Bichi has undergone training in intelligence processing analysis, agent handling recruitment and intelligence processing in the UK, as well as strategic training at the National Defence College.

"The new DSS boss comes to the job with skills in intelligence gathering, research analysis, conflict management, general investigation, risk and vulnerability operations, counter intelligence and protective operation and human resources management.

"In the course of his career, Mr. Bichi has worked as the State Director of Security in Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto and Abia States.

"He was at various times the Dir., Nat'l Assembly Liaison, (Nat'l War College), Dir. at National Headquarters in the Directorate of Security Enforcement, Directorate of Operations, Directorate of Intelligence, Directorate of Inspection & Directorate of Administration and Finance."

Osinbajo sacks DSS boss

Following the invasion of the National Assembly, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo vowed to deal with everyone involved in the incident.

Osinbajo also sacked the DSS DG, Lawal Daura and asked him to hand over to the most senior officer in the DSS.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet
3 Bola Tinubu PDP asks EFCC to investigate APC national leaderbullet

Related Articles

Mathew Seiyefa 6 things you should know about the new DSS boss
Mathew Seiyefa Presidency not happy with new DSS boss, might recall Daura – Report
Saraki DSS restores Senate President's security aides
DSS Invasion Fayose condemns incident in NASS, calls for prayers
DSS Mathew Seiyefa replaces Lawal Daura as agency's DG
Saraki, Dogara Senate President, Speaker describe DSS invasion of National Assembly as a "sad day for democracy"
Ibrahim Idris IGP exonerates police from NASS invasion
DSS Invasion NASS leadership postpones scheduled meeting indefinitely
DSS Invasion Atiku commends Osinbajo over sack of DG, Lawal Daura
Osinbajo Acting President holds meeting with DSS, Magu

Local

In Cross-River Flood destroys 175 houses, over 3,000 rendered homeless - SEMA
Air Peace has made history as the first airline in Nigeria to own a Boeing 777.
Air Peace Airline signs multi-million dollar agreement with Boeing, to purchase 10 B737 Max aircraft
Saraki, wife, Obasanjo attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state
Saraki Senate President, wife attend Kofi Annan's lying-in-state
Ekiti Assembly suspends member, Sunday Akinniyi, for sleeping, absenteeism, alleged terrorism
In Ekiti Assembly approves N10bn supplementary budget