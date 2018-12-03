Pulse.ng logo
Another wife replaces late husband in Cross River Assembly

  • Published:
play Another wife replaces late husband in Cross River Assembly

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River on Monday issued a Certificate of Return to Mrs Stella Nkoro of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of Nov. 17 bye-election into Ikom II State Constituency.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr Frankland Briyai, said Nkoro was the only candidate that stood for the election and was, therefore, declared the winner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat became vacant following the death of  Mrs Nkoro’s husband, Hon. Simon Nkoro, last August.

NAN also reports that Mrs Nkoro now becomes the second member in 2018 to take her late husband’s seat in the Cross River House Assembly.

The bye-election was not contested as only one candidate (PDP) met the requirement.

“In line with Section 41 of the 2010 Electoral Act (As Amended), Mrs Stella Nkoro was declared winner of the election,” he said.

He urged the winner to exhibit a high sense of responsibility in the discharge of her duty as honorable member of the State House of Assembly.

Briyai also called on politicians in the state to play politics without bitterness for the sustenance of democracy in the country.

“Now that the electioneering campaign has started, I urge our politicians to play by the rules, so that we can have peaceful, free and credible elections in Cross River in 2019,” he said.

Responding, Nkoro thanked INEC and other stakeholders for making the election successful, adding that she would replicate her husband’s virtue by representing people of the constituency well.

