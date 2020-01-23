Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is currently locked in a meeting with governors of Nigeria's Southwest region over Amotekun, the region's newly launched security outfit, a highly placed source in the presidency has told Pulse.

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting arrives barely 24hrs after Southwest political godfather, Bola Tinubu, spoke up on Amotekun after weeks of worrisome silence; and suggested how the federal government and the six Southwestern states can resolve differences that have emerged over the militia.

Other reports say Nigeria's Police Chief, Mohammed Adamu, is also attending this meeting.

The federal government through the nation's Justice Minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had dubbed Amotekun an illegal outfit just days after it was launched with fanfare in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.