Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Amaechi denies attacking APC chairman, Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole Amaechi denies attacking APC chairman

The minister made this known at a press conference after the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

  • Published:
The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied attacking the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. play

Transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi 

(Facebook)

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied attacking the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The minister made this known at a press conference after the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to reports in the media, Amaechi said Oshiomhole has brought bad luck to the APC.

The minister reportedly said this while reacting to the mass defection of members of the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Amaechi, in his reaction, said “How do you know it is true, I saw in social media, this afternoon, where they said I said the Chairman is a bad luck.

“I never said so. I have never said such a thing.

“They quoted me that I was attacking the Chairman.”

Ngige Vs Oshiomhole

On the reported rift between the minister of labour, Chris Ngige and Oshiomhole, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed told newsmen that the issue will be settled.

Mohammed said “Two weeks ago, we inaugurated a campaign against fake news and that is one of the most dangerous phenomena we have today.

ALSO READ: Ngige replies APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole

“We don’t know who said what and until we know and the ministers confirmed these statements credited to them, it is a difficult time to comment.

“I can assure you that if there is any problem between the party chairman and any of our ministers, it will be resolved.”

The APC chairman had threatened to sack Ngige for disobeying President Buhari’s directive.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Lagos Tanker Fire Government names owner of tanker that caused Otedola...bullet
2 Saraki How Senate President escaped Police siege at his residence ‘in...bullet
3 Saraki Police block Senate President's convoy, EFCC invades...bullet

Related Articles

Ortom Here are 4 reasons Benue Governor dumped APC
Ortom PDP welcomes Benue Governor after defection from APC
Ortom Benue youths force Governor to abandon meeting with Oshiomhole, APC
Mass Defection APC still has majority in the National Assembly - Ahmed Lawan
Ortom APC loses Benue State as Governor decamps to PDP
Ahmed Lawan APC will work to ensure the return of defected Senators - Majority leader
Saraki, Ekweremadu Ex APC spokesman, Timi Frank reports Buhari to UN

Local

The Senate committee chairman on Police Affairs, Senator Abu Ibrahim has revealed that there was plan to start them impeachment proceedings of President Buhari on Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Buhari President's impeachment process was supposed to start on Thursday - Senator
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Governor Samuel Ortom’s defection  as surprising.
Ortom APC shocked over Governor’s defection to PDP
Land Use Charge: Lagos Govt extends period for discounted payment
Akinwunmi Ambode Make other seaports functional, Lagos state governor urges FG
The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu has condemned the siege on his home by security personnel.
Ekweremadu Deputy Senate President condemns siege on his home