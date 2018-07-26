Amaechi denies attacking APC chairman, Oshiomhole

news

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has denied attacking the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

The minister made this known at a press conference after the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

According to reports in the media, Amaechi said Oshiomhole has brought bad luck to the APC.

The minister reportedly said this while reacting to the mass defection of members of the National Assembly on Tuesday, July 24, 2018.

Amaechi, in his reaction, said “How do you know it is true, I saw in social media, this afternoon, where they said I said the Chairman is a bad luck.

“I never said so. I have never said such a thing.

“They quoted me that I was attacking the Chairman.”

Ngige Vs Oshiomhole

On the reported rift between the minister of labour, Chris Ngige and Oshiomhole, the minister of information, Lai Mohammed told newsmen that the issue will be settled.

Mohammed said “Two weeks ago, we inaugurated a campaign against fake news and that is one of the most dangerous phenomena we have today.

“We don’t know who said what and until we know and the ministers confirmed these statements credited to them, it is a difficult time to comment.

“I can assure you that if there is any problem between the party chairman and any of our ministers, it will be resolved.”