Acting IGP orders disbandment of monitoring units in Lagos, Rivers over harassment allegations

Samson Toromade

The teams have been disbanded due to frequent complaints of harassment.

Usman Baba Alkali was appointed acting Inspector-General of Police last week [Police Ministry]

The acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali has ordered the disbandment of the IGP monitoring satellite offices in Lagos and Rivers.

Alkali publicly announced the order during his first meeting with the most senior police officers on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The unit was created years ago to monitor the activities/conducts of police officers on the highways, police stations, and formations nationwide.

However, Alkali said he's received major complaints about the unit since he was appointed to replace Mohammed Adamu last week.

The personnel profile of the monitoring unit at the Force Headquarters in Abuja is also to be streamlined to 50 people.

The unit is prohibited from undertaking any criminal investigations, including taking over of cases from state commands.

"Under the current dispensation, the unit will only operate within their original mandate which is investigate complaints of professional infractions that may be alleged against any serving member," Alkali said.

The acting Police boss said the Force will under his leadership operate only in the context of their original mandates and remain human rights compliant, humane, and people-driven.

He said police officers must uphold the rights of the people and work within professional standards.

He also noted that the increasing threat to internal security by terror elements must be effectively dealt with by strengthening police capacity to enforce and maintain order.

