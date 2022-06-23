RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Aisha Yesufu reacts as UK arrests Ekweremadu over alleged organ harvesting

According to her, such cases may have been happening in the country as people keep going missing.

A socio-economic activist, Aisha Yesufu, has reacted to reports making the rounds that two Nigerians were arrested in the United Kingdom over alleged organ harvesting.

Reports making the rounds said one Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu were arrested in the UK for allegedly facilitating the “travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting”.

According to the metropolitan police, “Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting,” the statement reads.

“Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting”.

Reacting, Aisha Yesufu, in a tweet on her official Twitter handle expressed fear over the development.

According to her, such cases may have been happening in the country as people keep going missing.

“How many missing people are related to organ harvesting? How many such cases have been happening in countries where they do not care and corruption is rife? How many are even happening here! This is scary,” she tweeted.

While there has been no formal confirmation of the senator's identity, even though his name and his wife's match, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, media aide to Ekweremadu promised to revert after calls were put in to confirm the report.

