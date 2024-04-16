ADVERTISEMENT
Air Peace offers London-to-Lagos driver Pelumi free ticket to fly back to UK

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 28-year-old Nigeria-British citizen and travel content creator did a solo drive from London to Lagos in 68 days.

Pelumi Nubi [BellaNaija]
Pelumi Nubi [BellaNaija]

Onyema, hosting Nubi on Monday in Lagos, commended her for making Nigeria proud. Recall that the 28-year-old Nigeria-British citizen and travel content creator did a solo drive from London to Lagos in 68 days.

She departed London on January 31 and arrived in Nigeria through the Seme border on April 7.

“You made us proud at a time when the economy is down. You have made Nigeria proud.

“We are full of joy that you achieved this feat. That is why we said we should acknowledge you.

“We are impressed with what you did. You are part of our national pride and we appreciate what you have done.

“For this, we have decided to offer you a free Business Class return ticket to London,” Onyema told the travel content creator.

Nubi, in return, expressed gratitude to the management of Air Peace for the offer and lauded the airline for its recently launched London service. The travel blogger and curator of Oremi Travels has been getting accolades for being the first woman to achieve such a feat, driving from the UK to Nigeria.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu presented her with a car when he hosted her shortly after she arrived in Nigeria. He also appointed her as a state tourism ambassador.

News Agency Of Nigeria

