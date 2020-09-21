The report was made public on Monday.

The bureau stated that the accident involved a Bell 206B III Helicopter with nationality and registration marks 5N-BQW, operated by Quorum Aviation Limited.

According to the report, the helicopter had three hours, 15 minutes of endurance fuel, while the estimated flight time was two hours 45 minutes.

The report revealed that the helicopter had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness while the pilot’s last medical examination was valid until Aug. 6.

ALSO READ: Helicopter that crashed in Lagos had no black box, AIB says

It also said there was no evidence to show that an application for the exemption provided by the All Operators’ Letter AOL DG020/20 had been submitted to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The report revealed that the chopper had no capability to jettison fuel.

It added that the pilot’s last Proficiency Check was valid till Aug. 24, which was four days before the crash.

Three persons died in the crashed helicopter.