AGF Malami marries Buhari's daughter as 3rd wife.

Hadiza, who is Buhari's daughter from a previous marriage, has now become the third wife to the AGF.

Confirming this development to The Punch on Friday, Presidential Spokesman, Garba Shehu, said, “It is true. The AGF got married to the President’s daughter.”

Hadiza is said to have six children from her previous marriage.

According to reports, the Nikkah ceremony was privately held at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock.

It remains unclear if the President graced the occasion before he departed for his hometown of Duara, Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations on Friday, July 8, 2022.

Pulse reports that Buhari’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by the Gov. Aminu Masari and other senior state government officials.

On arrival in Daura, the president was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other district heads.