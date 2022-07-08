RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in his Daura country home in Katsina State, for Eid-el- Kabir celebrations.

President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir. [Presidency]
President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir. [Presidency]

Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

He stated that the president’s plane touched down at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport in Katsina at 5.15 pm, and he was received by the Gov. Aminu Masari and other senior state government officials.

On arrival in Daura, the president was received by the Emir, Dr Faruk Umar Faruk, members of the Emirate Council and other district heads.

He is expected to return to Abuja July 14.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on sacrifice, love, hope

Eid-el-Kabir: Atiku tasks Nigerians on sacrifice, love, hope

Ogun govt releases College of Nursing entrance examination results

Ogun govt releases College of Nursing entrance examination results

FG, Oyo State to align on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bridge

FG, Oyo State to align on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway bridge

I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians, says Buhari

I won’t rest until I bring relief to Nigerians, says Buhari

Tinubu urges peace, condemns attacks in Sallah greetings

Tinubu urges peace, condemns attacks in Sallah greetings

Police rescue Chinese abducted in Kwara

Police rescue Chinese abducted in Kwara

President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir

President Buhari arrives in Daura, Katsina State for Eid-el-Kabir

Sallah: Police deploy officers to strategic, vulnerable areas in Lagos

Sallah: Police deploy officers to strategic, vulnerable areas in Lagos

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

NAHCON holds national prayer for Nigeria

Trending

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

Bandits open fire on President Buhari's advance convoy in Katsina. (Premium Times)

2023: Why the Obidient movement is a useless one – Asari Dokubo

10 Funny articles Asari Dokubo would write if he were a journalist

Police rescue abducted kids in underground of Ondo church; pastor arrested

Police found abducted kids in underground of Ondo church, pastor arrested. [Punch]

Controversy surrounds Abba Kyari’s whereabouts after attack on Kuje prison

Abba Kyari