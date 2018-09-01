Pulse.ng logo
Aero takes delivery of Bombardier Dash 8-300, 2 others

Aero Contractors Airline takes delivery of Bombardier Dash 8-300, 2 others, increases flights

  Published:
Aborted flight: Aero pilot acted according to standard practices--- NCAA play

Aborted flight: Aero pilot acted according to standard practices--- NCAA

(Thenewsnigeria)

Nigeria’s oldest airline, Aero Contractors, says it has expanded its operations with the delivery of more aircraft to its fleet.

The CEO of the airline, Capt. Ado Sanusi, said the outfit had, therefore, increased flight frequencies to Abuja from Port Harcourt, Sokoto, Asaba, Port Harcourt and Kano from Lagos.

According to him, the airline will as from Sept. 17 increase its Abuja-Port Harcourt-Abuja, which is now daily flight.

He said the airline will also increase flights from three times weekly to three daily flights on the Lagos-Abuja-Lagos and Lagos-Port Harcourt routes.

“The airline has also increased its Lagos-Kano flights, which at present is five times a week by adding another flight on Sundays.

“So from the above date it will be operating six times weekly to Kano from Lagos.

“Also from Sept. 15, Aero will increase its flights from Lagos to Asaba which at present runs six times weekly to daily flights,” Sanusi said in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

He explained that the airline which operates Lagos-Asaba-Abuja-Lagos flights six times a week, has added another flight on Saturday for Lagos-Asaba-Lagos only.

“We now have two Boeing B737-500 series, Boeing B737-400 series (which will be rolled off C-check next week) and Bombardier Dash 8-300 series.

“Aero has added another aircraft in its rotary (helicopters), which is AW 139 Helicopter to Aero fleet. So it now has AW 139 and AS 365 which are fully operational.

“We have expanded our schedule because we have additional aircraft and we are also expecting more.

“When we deliver more aircraft, we increase our destinations. What we have done largely now is to increase our frequencies as we increased in capacity,” Sanusi said.

