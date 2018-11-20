Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015

Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015

The former Head of State said this at the launch of a the former President Jonathan’s book titled, My Transition Hours.

  • Published:
Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015 play

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan

(Premium Times)

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015.

The former Head of State said this at the launch of a the former President’s book titled: My Transition Hours.

Jonathan lost to the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to reports, the former President made a phone call to Buhari and congratulated him on his victory after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results.

Jonathan does not love power

Speaking further, Abubakar said that Jonathan’s actions in 2015, showed that he loves Nigeria more than power.

Abubakar also said “We congratulate you for putting pen to paper to document your transition. We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – through the peaceful transition when you honourably conceded in 2015.

“By your action, your excellency, your brought peace to this country and you became an example not to Nigeria but Africa. You have shown that you have shown that you love your country more than you love power congratulations.

“I wish you well and many happy returns,” Daily Post reports.

GEJ speaks on Obama

Former President Jonathan, in his book revealed that he felt humiliated when the former United States president, Barack Obama sent the then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, to pressure his government when the 2015 elections were postponed.

In 2015, the elections slated to hold on February 14, was moved to March 28 due the concerns that the Boko Haram onslaught in the North-East might disenfranchise many Nigerians living in the region.

ALSO READ: Jonathan says Yar'Adua made decision to pardon Alamieyeseigha

Some of the dignitaries present at the book launch were: Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Godswill Akpabio among others.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 New terrorist group rises in northeast regionbullet
2 Canada rejects 70.7% of Nigerian asylum seekers who crossed bordersbullet
3 EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage roombullet

Related Articles

Jonathan says Obama humiliated him by interfering in 2015 elections
President Buhari salutes Goodluck Jonathan at 61
Doyin Okupe’s son invites him to join APC
Court throws out suit seeking to register lesbian group
EFCC loses equipment worth millions as fire destroys storage room
First female Abia judge laid to rest
Jonathan says Yar'Adua made decision to pardon Alamieyeseigha

Local

Fashola gives reasons South West will re-elect Buhari
Ex-UK Secretary warns international investors to be careful about investing in Buhari's Nigeria
Army kill 8 bandits
Bandits on the run in North-West leaving behind 24 AK 47 rifles
Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest for 2nd time in 10 months
Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler
Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler
Gunmen kidnap Plateau traditional ruler
X
Advertisement