Abdulsalami Abubakar thanks Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015

A former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar has commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for conceding defeat in 2015.

The former Head of State said this at the launch of a the former President’s book titled: My Transition Hours.

Jonathan lost to the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

According to reports, the former President made a phone call to Buhari and congratulated him on his victory after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the results.

Jonathan does not love power

Speaking further, Abubakar said that Jonathan’s actions in 2015, showed that he loves Nigeria more than power.

Abubakar also said “We congratulate you for putting pen to paper to document your transition. We cannot thank you enough for the peace we have in the country – through the peaceful transition when you honourably conceded in 2015.

“By your action, your excellency, your brought peace to this country and you became an example not to Nigeria but Africa. You have shown that you have shown that you love your country more than you love power congratulations.

“I wish you well and many happy returns,” Daily Post reports.

GEJ speaks on Obama

Former President Jonathan, in his book revealed that he felt humiliated when the former United States president, Barack Obama sent the then-US Secretary of State, John Kerry, to pressure his government when the 2015 elections were postponed.

In 2015, the elections slated to hold on February 14, was moved to March 28 due the concerns that the Boko Haram onslaught in the North-East might disenfranchise many Nigerians living in the region.

Some of the dignitaries present at the book launch were: Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar; Senate President, Bukola Saraki; chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus; chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and Senator Godswill Akpabio among others.