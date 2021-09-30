7 times Nigerian Airforce has mistakenly killed civilians during terrorism war

Here are 7 times the Nigerian Airforce has 'accidentally' bombed innocent Nigerians on the ground, in a war that has claimed thousands of civilian casualties or non-combatants.

1..Rann, January 2017

A Nigerian Airforce fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists, mistakenly bombs an internally displaced persons camp in Rann, Borno State.

More than 100 refugees and aid workers are killed. Some soldiers on the ground are left fatally wounded too.

Rann lies on the border with Cameroon.

2..Sakotoku, 2020

At least 17 people, including children, are killed when a Nigerian fighter jet bombs Sakotoku village in Borno, in 2020.

Among those killed are women and children playing and unwinding under mango trees.

Many are also left critically injured.

3..Mainok, 2021

A Nigerian Airforce fighter jet kills soldiers after a bomb is dropped on ground troops in Mainok, Borno state.

Fighter pilots accidentally hit the wrong coordinates while targeting Boko Haram insurgents in military fatigues, who had encircled ground troops.

Many soldiers and civilians are killed or left critically injured.

The soldiers had called for reinforcements after hundreds of terrorists dressed like soldiers, invaded their camp.

4..Genu, 2021

On June 13, 2021, a fighter jet belonging to the Nigerian Airforce bombards Genu town in Niger State.

Among the dead are wedding guests in Argida village and hordes of civilians.

5..Buhari, 2021

Airforce takes responsibility for the accidental killing of rural dwellers in Buhari village, in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, on September 15, 2021.

"Unfortunately, reports reaching NAF Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured," the Airforce shares in a statement afterwards.

6..Kwatar Daban Masara, 2021

AFP reports that a Nigerian military aircraft targeting terrorist camps in Kwatar Daban Masara in the Lake Chad area, kills at least 20 fishermen on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

"The initial death toll was around 20, but the figure has been increasing with the deaths of many of the injured," Sallau Arzika, a fisherman, tells the news agency.

7..Sambisa

Some of the freed Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014, say at least three of their classmates were killed by Airforce bombardments in and around the Sambisa forest area of Borno State.