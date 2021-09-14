Al Arabiya News reports that the decision is part of the UAE’s mission to disrupt networks associated with terrorism financing; and nip their activities in the bud.

The six Nigerians on the list are:

Abdurrahaman Ado Musa Salihu Yusuf Adamu Bashir Ali Yusuf Muhammed Ibrahim Isa Ibrahim Ali Alhassan Surajo Abubakar Muhammad

Other nationals on the list are: Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE), Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE), Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE), Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE), Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) and Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) among others.

Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC, H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E, Hanan Shipping L.L.C, Four Corners Trading Est, Sasco Logistic L.L.C, AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC and Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C) are some of the entities designated as terrorist organisations in the UAE.

The development follows a UAE cabinet resolution N0. 83 of 2021, which designates 38 individuals and 15 entities as supporters and financiers of terrorism in the country.

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take necessary action against the individuals or entities, or against anyone associated with them.