RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Authors:

Jude Egbas

The development follows a UAE cabinet resolution N0. 83 of 2021.

Illustrative photo: Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]
Illustrative photo: Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has placed six Nigerians on its terror watchlist.

Recommended articles

Al Arabiya News reports that the decision is part of the UAE’s mission to disrupt networks associated with terrorism financing; and nip their activities in the bud.

The six Nigerians on the list are:

  1. Abdurrahaman Ado Musa
  2. Salihu Yusuf Adamu
  3. Bashir Ali Yusuf
  4. Muhammed Ibrahim Isa
  5. Ibrahim Ali Alhassan
  6. Surajo Abubakar Muhammad

Other nationals on the list are: Ahmed Mohammed Abdulla Mohammed Alshaiba Alnuaimi (UAE), Mohamed Saqer Yousif Saqer Al Zaabi (UAE), Hamad Mohammed Rahmah Humaid Alshamsi (UAE), Saeed Naser Saeed Naser Alteneiji (UAE), Hassan Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) and Adham Hussain Tabaja (Lebanon) among others.

Ray Tracing Trading Co LLC, H F Z A Arzoo International F Z E, Hanan Shipping L.L.C, Four Corners Trading Est, Sasco Logistic L.L.C, AlJarmouzi General Trading LLC and Al Jarmoozi Cargo & Clearing (L.L.C) are some of the entities designated as terrorist organisations in the UAE.

The development follows a UAE cabinet resolution N0. 83 of 2021, which designates 38 individuals and 15 entities as supporters and financiers of terrorism in the country.

Law enforcement agencies in the country have been directed to take necessary action against the individuals or entities, or against anyone associated with them.

In 2020, six Nigerians were jailed for 10 years in the UAE for funding Boko Haram.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

President Buhari wants to borrow $4bn, €710m

Here are 6 Nigerians on the UAE global terror watchlist

Stanbic IBTC commences applications for 2021 University Scholarship Scheme

NCoS boss orders investigation into Kogi jailbreak as 240 inmates escape

NCDC reports 46 new cholera deaths in 1 week

Gov Obiano will close markets and banks obeying IPOB's sit-at-home order

Sen Adamu wants herders to be given the same govt protection handed to failing banks

Senator Adamu explains why 2023 presidency shouldn't be zoned to southeast

Nearly 1 million Nigerians complete PVC registration

Trending

President Buhari's Imo trousers [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state. (Channels)

Nnamdi Kanu demands N5 billion, apology from Buhari's government

Charges against Nnamdi Kanu include terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms, improper importation of goods, and others [Twitter/@BiafraStar]

How Rivers and Lagos could change Nigeria's tax landscape [Pulse Explainer]

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike. [Twitter@NyesomWike]

As Buhari visits Imo today, Police warn IPOB against disruption

President Muhammadu Buhari(M) with former Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha(R) and Governor Hope Uzodinma (L) during the electioneering campaigns [innonews]