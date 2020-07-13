Following the announcement of 571 new cases of coronavirus infections in Nigeria, the total number of confirmed cases of the virus rose to 32,558 on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

In its daily updates on Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced the new cases in 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The bulk of the new cases, as usual, were recorded in Lagos, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria.

According to the NCDC, 152 new cases were detected in Lagos, 108 in Ebonyi, 53 in Edo, 46 in Ondo, 38 in Abuja, 20 in Oyo, 19 in Kwara, and 17 in Plateau state.

While Osun, Bayelsa, Ekiti and Katsina all recorded 14 cases each, 13 cases each were confirmed in Akwa-Ibom, Kaduna and Rivers state.

In Niger, 10 new cases were reported, seven in Ogun, six in Kano, four in Cross River and two in Bauchi state.

The updates showed that with 16 more deaths recorded on Sunday, coronavirus deaths in Nigeria have now risen to 740.

Also, 13,447 patients have so far been discharged following the release of 344 patients from treatment centres.