3 reasons Father Mbaka does not want Peter Obi to become president

Obi, who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election recently dumped the party for the LP.

But as the 2023 election draws close, the former governor Anambra State is currently enjoying the support of many Nigerian youths on social media as many consider him as an ideal presidential candidate.

But Father Mbaka strongly believes Obi and his party stand no chance in the election.

In a viral video on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the vocal Man of God said the Igbo ethnic group should not look forward to Obi as their representative in Nigeria, saying the former governor is not the kind of person to look up to.

While warning Nigerians against voting for Obi, Fr. Mbaka stated some reasons, why Obi cannot become Nigeria's president.

Stinginess

According to Fr. Mbaka, Obi is too stingy to be the leader of the country. He said with hunger in Nigeria, the Labour Party’s candidate should not become the president of the country.

He said, “A stingy man, that cannot give people his money, with this hunger ravaging the land, and you are saying he is the one you want. You want to die of hunger? Are you people insane? Where is the Holy Spirit?

“Listen, a good old man is better than a young wicked man; Peter Obi is going nowhere as far as God lives. If Igbos want a representative, it is not someone like Peter Obi.

“I did not say he is a bad man; I said he is a stingy man. A hungry man wants someone that is generous; the man has so much money, but he is ‘I, me, myself’. But that money will not be useful to him.

‘Obi insulted the Holy Spirit’

In his message, Fr, Mbaka accused Obi of desecrating an altar of God and the Holy Spirit.

He said when the former governor was ‘chased’ out of Government House, he helped him to reclaim his mandate, but Obi failed to return his good gesture.

He said, “He is my friend. When he was chased out of Government House, he knew the role I played to bring him back, but how did he pay me back? Night meetings we attended to bring him back, ask him, ask Eselu Uga, ask Archbishop Anikwenwa, they know where and how we did it and he was brought back.

“Ask Peter since then what he used to reward Adoration. If you like Peter Obi, tell him to come and ask for forgiveness. Let him come and redo what he did. There is an altar of God he blasphemed; he defiled an altar of God, the Holy Spirit.

Fr. Mbaka says Obi is cursed

The Reverend Father said it was revealed to him that the Presidency which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been seeking since 1992 would have happened if the former Vice President had not picked Obi as his running mate in the last election.

He said the Labour Party presidential candidate is carrying a curse and would need to come to his church to ask for forgiveness.

“I called Atiku after that apology, he was in Dubai, I told him that there is a revelation on your presidential election; that you are going to be the President of Nigeria on one condition, that Peter Obi is not going to be your running mate. Peter Obi has incurred a curse to himself, which means that he is carrying a curse; if you want to be President, change him” he said.

Fr. Mbaka also said the former President, Goodluck Jonathan lost the 2015 election because he refused to take his advice.