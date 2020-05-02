Lagos State Government has discharged 22 more coronavirus patients who have fully recovered from the virus.

The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, who announced this on Twitter, on Saturday, May 2, 2020, said the patients, eight females and 14 males were discharged from the state’s isolation centres in Yaba, LUTH and Lekki.

He said the patients were all discharged after testing negative twice to the infection.

He tweeted, “The patients, 19 from Lagos University teaching Hospital, 2 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba and 1 from our Isolation facility at Lekki were discharged having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

As we look forward to more great news in the coming days, I implore you all to support our offensive against the disease, the Use of Face mask #MaskUpLagos, Social Distancing and regular Hand Washing will help break the chain of community transmission.

Take responsibility for yourself and your community.

This development bring the total number of recoveries in Lagos to 247.

It would be recalled that in order to address the issue of insufficient bed spaces raised by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state government commissioned a new isolation centre with 118 beds to treat coronavirus patients in the state.

The new isolation centre located in Gbagada area of the state was commissioned on Friday, May 1, 2020.