RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

21 inmates sit for SSCE in Jos

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 21 inmates serving their various jail terms at the Jos Correctional Center are currently participating in the ongoing 2022 November/December Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

21 inmates sit for SSCE in Jos.
21 inmates sit for SSCE in Jos.

Recommended articles

According to Longdiem, the 21 inmates, who are sitting for the examination, organised by National Examination Council (NECO) within the correctional facility, consist of 15 males and six females.

He explained that the move was part of the mandate of the Service geared toward making the prisoners useful to themselves, families and society after serving their jail terms.

“This is part of our mandate to boost the reformation process of inmates so they can be useful to themselves and the society after serving their jail terms.

”It is in line with our mandate of rehabilitation, reformation and reintegration of inmates back to the society through various means and vocations.

“As the saying goes, ‘knowledge is power’, the essence of having a school within the prison yard is to reform the inmates with skills and provide them with formal education as well,” he said.

Longdiem thanked individuals, NGOs, religious bodies and government agencies that provided the funds used to register the inmates for the examination.

NAN reports that the examination which began on Nov. 23 would end on Dec. 21.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Osinbajo calls for rebranding of national innovation ecosystem

Osinbajo calls for rebranding of national innovation ecosystem

21 inmates sit for SSCE in Jos

21 inmates sit for SSCE in Jos

EFCC secures 3,328 convictions in 11 months – Chairman

EFCC secures 3,328 convictions in 11 months – Chairman

Gov Oyetola signs N138bn Budget into law

Gov Oyetola signs N138bn Budget into law

Buhari condoles with family of Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

Buhari condoles with family of Gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

UniAbuja ASUU protest unpaid salaries

UniAbuja ASUU protest unpaid salaries

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

Peter Obi greets his 'elder brother', Atiku on 76th birthday

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

U.S. mission expands eligibility period for non-immigrant visa renewals

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

Okowa mourns Delta-born gospel singer, Sammie Okposo

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Naira Notes

BREAKING: First look at new naira notes [PHOTOS]

President Muhammadu Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria.

Buhari to witness first crude oil drilling in Northern Nigeria Tuesday

New Naira Notes

Why naira notes were redesigned [Pulse Explainer]

FG intensifies effort to lift 34 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2025. (Robin Hammond)

UNFPA says 250 million Nigerians will fall into poverty if…