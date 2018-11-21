Pulse.ng logo
2019: Atiku to revamp entertainment industry, tackle piracy

Atiku to revamp entertainment industry, tackle piracy if he wins in 2019

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the plans were stated in his recently released policy document which has delivery timeline of 2019 to 2025.

  Published: 2018-11-21
Atiku: “I sold firewood as an orphan, I know poverty” play Atiku to revamp entertainment industry, tackle piracy if he wins in 2019 (AFP/File)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar says if elected, he will implement policies that will foster development of the Entertainment industry and protect practitioners against piracy.



The document highlighted the issues affecting the creative and entertainment industry including inadequate access to funding.

Intellectual property theft, piracy, uncoordinated distribution channels and lack of access to tax incentives were also listed as major issues.

He pledged to “Enact right policies and legislations that will provide the latest infrastructure, financial and business development facilities.

“Provide specific finance and strategic support tailored to each segment of the entertainment industry,” he said.

Atiku also stated that his policy objective will be focused on demonstrating the potential of the entertainment and creative industry in Nigeria including the promotion of Nollywood and Kannywood.

The policy document further states that this is to contribute to economic growth and job creation, as well as providing a road map for the sector’s development.

The policy document seeks to “create interventions schemes focused on offering subsidy to the creative arts industry in order to promote stand-alone businesses.”

