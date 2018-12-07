2 drivers die as trucks collide on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway

news

Two drivers have been confirmed dead in an accident involving two trucks along Ewekoro on the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Public Relations Officer, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abeokuta, said the accident occurred at about 3.00 a.m.

He said that a tipper lorry with registration number BDG 282 XR, heading toward Papa area, drove against the traffic and collided with a trailer truck with no number plate.

“The tipper was outbound Abeokuta before the incident happened. It failed to drive on its lane according to traffic rules,” he said.

According to him, the tipper, driving against traffic, collided with the container trailer which was on its normal lane.

“Four persons were involved in the accident which resulted to the death of the two drivers, while two other occupants sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at the Mortuary, Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the injured are also receiving intensive treatment at the same hospital,’’ he said.

Akinbiyi urged motorists to desist from driving against traffic in order to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.